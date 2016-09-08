Bemidji area faith briefs

Bemidji Area Aglow meeting Saturday

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdayin the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. The guest speaker will be Jenn Anderson.

Anderson, along with Jennifer Kovach, started a non-profit ministry to fund faith-based projects in Uganda. The pair owns “The Least of These,” a fair trade and handmade gift shop in downtown Bemidji. A potluck will follow the meeting. Bring a dish to share.

First Lutheran Church neighborhood block party

BEMIDJI -- First Lutheran Church is holding a neighborhood block party noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

The event will feature a small car show, inflatable games, yard games, food, and a labyrinth. Local band Ruby Tuesday will provide music. There will also be a fire safety booth a drawing giving away two home fire extinguishers. Gently used children’s books, puzzles and board games will also be given away. All activities and food are free of charge. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Simulcast featuring Beth Moore on Sept. 17

BEMIDJI -- LifeWay Christian Resources will host a simulcast featuring Beth Moore, a well-known Bible teacher and best-selling author from Chicago on Sept. 17. The Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji, located 115 Carr Lake Road SW, will serve as a host location for northern Minnesota. The simulcast will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 and include a full day of music and worship, sessions led by Moore and opportunities for fellowship with other women from northern Minnesota. Lunch will be on your own, but there will be food trucks on site.

Financial peace at First Lutheran

BEMIDJI -- First Lutheran Church is sponsoring at financial planning course in October at the church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will start Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will run for nine weeks. Childcare will be available. You can register online at www.daveramsey.com/fpu/home/ and contact Sarah at (218) 766-8947 for more information.