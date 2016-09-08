A group of about 15 people attended a community meeting on Thursday on the future of the rail corridor in downtown Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Jessica Saucedo, co-founder of the Rail River Folk School, speaks to a group attending a community meeting on the future of the rail corridor in downtown Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Rail River Folk School in downtown Bemidji opened its doors to the public Thursday evening to get input on the program’s future.

The meeting, which saw more than a dozen attendees, was focused on describing the organization's plan to expand the capacity of its facility and make structural improvements, such as work on the plumbing, electric and bathrooms.

"We wanted to inform people of our strategy so far, and talk about our hopes in infrastructure improvements and how that connects to the rail corridor," said Rail River Folk School co-founder Jessica Saucedo. "The hope is to get community input to get a better framework around local assets and what they would like to see. We want to take that information and use it when engaging with a landscape architect that's interested in creating a concept plan for our facility."

The gathering is the second of its type, Saucedo said, but the previous meeting wasn't as formal. This time, staff there are getting input not only for the infrastructure, but also what role the Rail River Folk School will play as the area is developed.

The time of Thursday's meeting, and the push for improvements at the school, coincide with a recently-announced development plan from local business owner Mitch Rautio, Saucedo said.

Currently, Rautio is working with Bemidji city officials to purchase property in the rail corridor area to develop the land for residential and office space. The land, owned by the city, extends from Park Avenue Northwest to the area near the Mississippi River. The city bought the space, bordered by existing rail lines and current downtown establishments, in 2003 to install a sewer system and pave the Paul Bunyan trail that runs through the area.

Rautio said he plans to develop between 20-24 acres of the property and build brownstone-style apartment buildings and space for mixed-use development.

Another development in Bemidji's downtown coinciding with Rail River's plans is a 60-unit apartment complex for chronic inebriates and the recently homeless. The development, from Duluth-based Center City Housing Corp., will be built at the intersection of Park Avenue Northwest and Third Street.

In order to make the improvements to its facility, and incorporate ideas like outdoor learning areas and a farmers' market shelter, Saucedo said the Rail River Folk School has to receive funding first. For this reason, Saucedo said the organization is working to obtain funding so it can be part of the growth in that sector of town.

"Years from now, we hope to see it as a larger functioning capacity of itself," Saucedo said. "It's already used now for both public and private events as well as non profits. We want to continue being that hub that helps incubate ideas. We want it to be an approachable, affordable gathering place for those who otherwise aren't being served."

Saucedo's event at folk school wasn't the only planning meeting going on Thursday night, as a committee organized by the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board also took place. The board meeting also focused on future development, with the goal of creating a comprehensive 20-year plan to outline how Bemidji should grow and create new infrastructure.