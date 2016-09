Blood drive at BSU

BEMIDJI -- Memorial Blood Centers is partnering with BSU to host a blood drive 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 on campus.

Memorial Blood Centers is the sole blood supplier for Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and the northland, a release said.

People can schedule their appointment online at www.mbc.org/searchdrives: Sponsor Code: 2283 or contact Linda at (218) 740-1526.

Explore related topics: Newslocal