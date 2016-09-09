Harvest Festival to benefit B&G Club

BEMIDJI -- Willow Wood Market is presenting the 16th annual Harvest Festival on Sept. 17 that will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

The event runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a Funky Junk Market and Outdoor Quilt Show along with handmade mittens, soap, tin signs, ornaments, jewelry, Scandinavian stuff, yarn, woodworking, table toppers, purses, bread, body butter and more, according to a release. All proceeds from wild rice soup, desserts, coffee and cider will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

Willow Wood Market is located four miles south on U.S. Highway 71 and then a ¼-mile west on Hubbard County Road 9. More information on the festival, directions and classes at Willow Wood Market, see www.willowwoodmarketdesigns.com.