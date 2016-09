Face It TOGETHER grand opening celebration set

BEMIDJI -- Face It TOGETHER will host a grand opening from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Face It TOGETHER office, 408 Beltrami Ave., Suite 100. The guest speaker will be Kevin Kirby, the CEO of Face it TOGETHER. Kirby will speak about Face It TOGETHER Bemidji groundbreaking vision and mission to get drug and alcohol addiction sufferers well, according to a release.

For more information visit www.faceitbemidji.org.

Explore related topics: Newslocal