College Kickoff Tour Friday at Rail River

BEMIDJI -- Midwest Music will present a College Kickoff Tour from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older. Cost is $10 at the door. The lineup will feature The Inceptions and include NicoJefe, Nasty Natec, Ria Royale, Ria Cretyk, Hustle Big.LLC, Kente, Jasun Bourne and Aubrey King.