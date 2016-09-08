Community Pint Night for Save the Carnegie

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Brewing will host a Community Pint Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at its new location, 211 America Ave. NW.

A total of $1 from every tap sale collected will be donated to the Save the Carnegie Fund. The winner of the 60/40 Carnegie Raffle sponsored by the First City Lions Club will be drawn at

6:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold before the drawing and available at Bemidji City Hall.

For questions, contact Kay Murphy at (218) 759-3570 or email carnegie@ci.bemidji.mn.us.