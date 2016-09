BEMIDJI -- A Second Friday art and acoustics show featuring the works of Serin Newago from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Least of These Fair Trade & Handmade Gift Shoppe, 108 Third St. Newago is a jewelry artist whose pieces incorporate natural gemstones and crystals. There will be live music by Don Zieman and Doyle Turner. For more information, contact Heather Harrom at theleastofthesemn@gmail.com