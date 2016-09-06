The Bemidji school district plans to build its new elementary school here, at the intersection of Division Street and Becida Road. The plot of land covers 160 acres that includes two small ponds, just down the road from Bemidji High School. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Schools can scratch another step off the list for the new Gene Dillon Elementary School.

At Tuesday's Beltrami County Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners voted 3-1 that the school district's Environmental Assessment Worksheet was sufficient for the district’s planned new school and a more in depth Environmental Impact Statement was not necessary.

Voting in favor were Commissioners Joe Vene, Richard Anderson and Keith Winger while Tim Sumner was against. Commissioner Jim Lucachick was not present at Tuesday's meeting.

Tuesday’s vote from the commissioners followed roughly two months of work by both the school district and the Beltrami County Planning Commission revolving around drafting, submitting and approving the environmental worksheet. Tuesday's decision by the board was based on a recommendation from the commission to adopt a “negative declaration of need” for an EIS.

Because the county approved the commission's recommendation, the district is now allowed to apply for a conditional use permit, which starts the process for construction.

The new school, Gene Dillon Elementary, is planned to be built within a shoreland management zone in Grant Valley Township. The location of the school, which will house grades 4-5, is at the intersection of Division Street and Becida Road.

A purchase agreement for the site, a 160-acre piece of land, was approved by the district board in the amount of $599,000 earlier this year. However, the purchase of the land won't be executed until the permit is obtained by the district.

During Tuesday’s works session before the board's regular meeting, Beltrami County Environmental Services Division Director Brent Rud said an EIS is an environmental review that addresses specific concerns related to the designs of a project.

According to Rud, the findings of fact from the Planning Commission on the worksheet were that the proposed school doesn't have the potential for significant environmental effects with regard to type, extent or reversibility.

Additionally, the potential for accumulative effects are not anticipated to be significant and have been minimized to the greatest extent possible, Rud said.

Most or all of the potential environmental risks are subject to county, state and federal rules and are expected to be mitigated, Rud added.

Development for Gene Dillon started when Bemidji residents voted to approve funding for the district in 2014, including $30 million for the new elementary facility. Before settling on the current site, though, the district had expressed interest in an area near Middle School Road. Negotiations between the district and the city were unsuccessful for that location, though.

Budget process underway

An informational presentation was also given to the board Tuesday on the proposed tax levy. During the presentation, budget books with the 2017 levy were distributed to the board, with the proposed levy totaling $20,939,029.

The proposal is a 3.98 percent increase from the previous levy of $20,137,494. It's also higher than the 2015 levy, which totaled $18,827,249.

At the board's Sept. 20 meeting, commissioners will make a decision on the proposal and a vote to adopt the final levy will take place Dec. 20. Before the Sept. 20 meeting, the commissioners were informed that they can submit budget cut recommendations to the Budget Committee.

Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp also gave an update Tuesday on his department's activity over the past year. As part of his presentation, Hodapp showed a steady increase of county dispatch calls and sheriff's office incident calls from 2010-2015.

According to data Hodapp provided, there were roughly 35,000 dispatch calls in 2010 and more than 40,000 in 2015. For the sheriff's office, there were 15,000 calls in 2010 and more than 20,000 in 2015. From 2006-2016, the calls for service from the sheriff's office increased 77 percent.

Hodapp also showed how Beltrami County compares to nearby Itasca County. Both counties have populations of just more than 45,000 and about 3,000 square miles.

However, serious offenses in 2015 responded to by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office totaled 428, only numbering 108 in Itasca County. For less serious offenses, Beltrami County responded to 1,004 calls while Itasca County responded to 366.