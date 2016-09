CLEARBROOK -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning and the Headwaters Science Center will host a “Raptors Rule” program at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the Melody meeting room at the Clearbrook Community Center, 220 Elm Street in Clearbrook.

The program will allow attendees to get a close-up view of live raptors and learn about the characteristics that make raptors different from other birds, officials said in a release.