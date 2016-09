BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department will be hosting a portable classroom with a working stovetop for live demonstrations Monday. The demonstrations will be at 7 p.m. at Tamarack Hall and 8:15 p.m. at Walnut Hall on the BSU campus.

A team of firefighters will teach the public how to prevent kitchen fires and how to react and survive a fire is one should occur, the department said in a release.