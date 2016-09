LAPORTE -- A benefit concert for Kaldyn Eichberg, who was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer, will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laporte School. Nashville recording artists Charlie Allen and Jim Brown will perform. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. Funds raised will help the family with costs of treatment, travel and lodging.