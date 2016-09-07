Boys & Girls Club closed this week; sets fall hours

BEMIDJI -- The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area is closed this week for staff training, including but not limited to first aid, CPR, mandated reporting, mentoring, small and large group programming, suicide prevention, evidence-based curriculum planning, childhood safety, metrics and evaluation, the Club said in a release.

The Club will reopen for Monday. Also, in correlation with the start of school, The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area is changing to its fall hours. The club will be open from 2:50 to 6 p.m. for the elementary schools and from 2:50 to 7 p.m. for middle and high school students.

The Club follows the same inclement weather policy as the Bemidji School District. When school is cancelled, let out early or after school activities are cancelled due to weather, the Club will also be closed.