Crime report for Sept. 2 - 5

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Accident

12:29 p.m. Friday. A 39-year-old female was cited after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Cardinal Road NW and Balsam Road NW.

4:07 a.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a one-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Everts Road NE and Nebish Road NE in Blackduck, Minn. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and a male passenger was airlifted from the scene.

DWI

11:45 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of Waldo Road NE and Artesian Spring Road NE in Kelliher, Minn.

Other

4:04 p.m. Friday. A caller at the 600 block of Schroeder Road NW asked about being able to walk around Bemidji carrying a sword. The caller was advised that carrying a sword in public would be a poor choice.

Warrant

6:08 p.m. Friday. A 36-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 2500 block of Park Avenue NW.

6:09 p.m. Friday. A 37-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

10:29 p.m. Friday. A 46-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Power Dam Road NE and Parkers Lake Road NE.

11:34 p.m. Friday. A 46-year-old female was arrested on a warrant and cited for no insurance during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Great Divide Road NW. A 43-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation.

12:33 a.m. Saturday. A 44-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a 35-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive SE and Carr Lake Road SE.

8:42 p.m. Monday. A 19-year-old female was arrested for a warrant near Highway 2 SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Assault

8:22 a.m. Monday. A 27-year-old male was arrested after officers responded to the 1300 block of America Avenue NW for an assault.

4:58 p.m. Monday. A citation was issues for assault after officers received a report of a possible assault at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.

4:59 p.m. Monday. A 33-year-old male was cited for assault after a male reported being followed by others at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.

Burglary

2:29 p.m. Sunday. An officer responded to a burglary complaint at the 400 block of Algoma Street NW.

Disorderly conduct

1:25 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a disorderly, underage bar customer at the 600 block of 2nd Street SE. Charges are pending.

9:13 p.m. Monday. Two adults were arrested for disorderly conduct at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.

DWI

7:23 a.m. Saturday. A 33-year-old male was arrested for DUI at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

11:53 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old female was arrested for DUI during a traffic stop at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

12:37 a.m. Monday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Harassment

9:32 a.m. Friday. A caller at the 900 block of 26th Street NW had questions regarding her neighbors being racists.

Property

9:10 a.m. Friday. A gun stolen from a location in Clearwater County was found at a pawn shop at the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The case was referred to Clearwater County.

Suspicious

1:20 p.m. Friday. A 26-year-old female was arrested after officers received a report of suspicious activity at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

4 a.m. Sunday. A 49-year-old female was arrested on several charges at the 1100 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Theft

7:41 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

12:06 p.m. Sunday. An officer took a report of a bicycle theft at the 200 block of 13th Street NW.

12:23 p.m. Sunday. An officer took a report of a theft from a vehicle at the 300 block of 23rd Street NE.

8:46 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle at the 2900 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

Traffic Stop

11 a.m. Friday. A 43-year-old male was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Avenue S and Highway 2.

10:59 p.m. Friday. A 23-year-old male and a 36-year-old male were arrested for several violations during a traffic stop at the 900 block of 30th Street NW.

1:09 a.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old female was arrested for giving the false name of another during a traffic stop at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Warrant

12:08 a.m. Saturday. A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and cited for no Minnesota driver’s license and providing false information during a traffic stop at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Highway 71 N.

3:15 p.m. Sunday. A 52-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

7:43 p.m. Monday. A 27-year-old female was arrested for three warrants after officers responded to a medical call near Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

Weapons Offenses

1:48 p.m. Monday. Officers received a report of a disorderly situation near Washington Avenue S after one driver cut the other off and a knife was displayed.