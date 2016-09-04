Evergreen House awarded grant
The Evergreen House in Bemidji was awarded an education grant of $4,000 from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless. The grant will be used to purchase school supplies, backpacks, gym shoes, activity costs and transportation to and from school for the youth that they serve, according to a release.
Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless is a Twin Cities-based nonprofit foundation providing grants to agencies throughout Minnesota that help hungry and homeless people.