Community Pint Night at Bemidji Brewing took place on Aug. 24. Bemidji Brewing collected $1 from every beverage sold between 5 and 7 p.m. Boys & Girls Club commemorative etched pint glasses were sold for $8, and $4 went back to the club. Fozzie’s Smokin Bar B Q gave 20 percent of its food sales to the club. In addition, patrons contributed to a free will offering to fulfill a $500 matching gift challenge from an anonymous club donor. With local businesses and community members coming together, a total of $1,751 was raised to support more than 600 children and teens at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.