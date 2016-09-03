Dementia Awareness week held Sept. 18-24

2 - 4 p.m. Sept. 18: Living Well with Dementia. A celebration of age with music, movement, conversation and refreshments.

6 - 8 p.m. Sept. 19: The Basics and Know the 10 Signs. Two one-hour workshops from the Alzheimer's Association that will teach about Alzheimer's disease and dementia, how to recognize it and what to do next.

6- 8 p.m. Sept. 20: Embracing the Journey of Ongoing Loss. A program for family caregivers and friends to help to live with the daily losses of dementia, find emotional, spiritual support and grow from the journey.

2 - 4 p.m. Sept. 21: Memory Cafe at Bemidji Eagles Club. A program for people with Alzheimer's or another dementia and their caregivers.

6 - 8 p.m. Sept. 22: Welcoming LGBT Older Adults. Attendees will learn about the unique concerns and needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender elders with dementia and their caregivers.

9 - 11 a.m. Sept. 23: The Driving Dilemma in the education room at Sanford Hospital. The program will focus on one of the toughest questions for families, “ls it still safe for my loved one with dementia to be driving, and how do tell them?”

2 - 4 p.m. Sept. 23: Understanding Behavior at Windsong Theater Room, 1010 Anne St. NW. The program is for professionals and caregivers to understand how changes in the brain contribute to different behaviors and communication limitations.

6 - 8 p.m. Sept. 23: Learning the Language. Attendees will learn how to communicate more effectively with people with dementia using verbal and nonverbal communication.