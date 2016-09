BEMIDJI -- The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 12 and Beltrami's Blue Line Supporters will host a brat feed and fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Stittsworth Meats, 722 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

A portion of the proceeds raised during will be used for community type events such as Heros and Helpers, formerly known as Shop with a Cop, a Special Olympics torch run or possibly a scholarship through our FOP Lodge No. 12.