Crime report for Sept. 1

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

12:07 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.

6:45 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 15100 block of Dandelion Lane NE.

10:21 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 9900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

11:41 p.m. A 38-year-old male was arrested in reference to a domestic assault at the 19900 block of Scenic Highway NE.

Burglary

10:13 a.m. Officers responded to a possible residential burglary at the 4900 block of Grant Valley Road NW.

Family Crimes

12:28 p.m. Officers received information of possible child endangerment in the city of Bemidji.

2:32 p.m. A 32-year-old female was arrested and a child was placed by social services after officers executed a search warrant at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

Theft

5:38 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of a vehicle from the driveway of a residence at the 80 block of 2nd Street SE in Blackduck, Minn., during the night. The vehicle was located and the driver was transported for a local outstanding arrest warrant.

Warrant

10:35 a.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Suspicious

12:52 a.m. A juvenile was cited for drug paraphernalia and their 45-year-old guardian was arrested for giving a false name of another and two warrants at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

Warrant

3:14 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested on a warrant and two other individuals were cited for possession of hypodermic needles at the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.