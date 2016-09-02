Search
    Crime report for Sept. 1

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:05 p.m.

    Sheriff’s Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    12:07 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.

    6:45 p.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 15100 block of Dandelion Lane NE.

    10:21 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 9900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

    11:41 p.m. A 38-year-old male was arrested in reference to a domestic assault at the 19900 block of Scenic Highway NE.

    Burglary

    10:13 a.m. Officers responded to a possible residential burglary at the 4900 block of Grant Valley Road NW.

    Family Crimes

    12:28 p.m. Officers received information of possible child endangerment in the city of Bemidji.

    2:32 p.m. A 32-year-old female was arrested and a child was placed by social services after officers executed a search warrant at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

    Theft

    5:38 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of a vehicle from the driveway of a residence at the 80 block of 2nd Street SE in Blackduck, Minn., during the night. The vehicle was located and the driver was transported for a local outstanding arrest warrant.

    Warrant

    10:35 a.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Suspicious

    12:52 a.m. A juvenile was cited for drug paraphernalia and their 45-year-old guardian was arrested for giving a false name of another and two warrants at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

    Warrant

    3:14 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested on a warrant and two other individuals were cited for possession of hypodermic needles at the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

