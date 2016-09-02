BEMIDJI -- It's a time of internal restructuring at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, with three recent layoffs and a new executive director coming in the next two weeks.

John Siehl, chief operating officer of Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks, which manages the Sanford Center, said the decision was made because the labor at the facility was too heavy for the amount of business coming in.

"We had an indoor football team before, which went away, and with the decrease in business, we felt it was necessary to adjust the staff to better meet the expectations of our budgetary concerns," Siehl said. "There certainly will be some additional duties to the staff that's in place."

Positions included in the recent layoffs were the event coordinator, food and beverage manager and director of guest experience.

"As we studied what the needs of the facility were, as well as the business model we had there, we feel that we can restructure and reassign duties to existing staff to make sure all the bases are still covered," Siehl said.

As the restructure process is conducted, a new executive director is being brought in by VenuWorks and is starting in the next two weeks. Currently, Mike Cronin is in the role of executive director. However, Siehl said Cronin will return to his previous role as associate director of operations.

Cronin took over the executive director position May 1, after Curtis Webb took a job with

US Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, Ill., another VenuWorks facility.

The Sanford Center is an event facility with a 4,373 seat capacity. It is home to the BSU hockey teams, as well as hosting other events such as concerts, conferences as well as private and community events. The building broke ground in April 2009 and opened in October 2010.

While VenuWorks is a private company, the city helps fund the Sanford Center through a subsidy that covers annual operating losses. For 2016, the Sanford Center had a budget of $3.236 million, while the overall revenue for the facility was set at about $3.2 million, which creates a loss of roughly $349,000. The 2015 subsidy from the city was budgeted at $325,000.