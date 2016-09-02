BEMIDJI -- Almost a year after Lake Bemidji was lowered to clear an area on the South Shore for a new park, workers are putting the finishing touches on the latest area of recreation in the city.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson said the South Shore Park project, located between the Nymore Boat Access and the Sanford Center, is on schedule to be completed by the end of September or early October.

The project involves renovating a beach house that was already at the location, which includes restrooms and a space for community rental. Additionally, crews are working to install a small concrete plaza around the beach house as well as bituminous trails, concrete walkways and a footbridge throughout the park.

The park will also feature flower beds, picnic tables, outdoor chairs and an outdoor shower adjacent to the beach area.

"The concrete has been poured and they're finishing the building by putting the doors in," Larson said. "Over the next two weeks, some plantings will start and some of the site amenities, tables and chairs, will be brought in."

Larson said some additional shoreline buffer planting at the site will also be done in October, ahead of the park's grand opening next spring.

Construction at the site has taken place most of the summer, following a City Council vote in May to approve a bid from Christiansen Construction for $565,189, which included an alternate bid of $8,000 for a total of $573,189. The total budget for the project is $610,000.

Work at the park area began in August 2015, though, when Lake Bemidji was lowered so crews could dispose of wood chips and timber debris along the shoreline. For last year's work, the city utilized a grant from the Minnesota Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.

Besides the South Shore Park, the city's Parks and Recreation Department projects this summer included installing a pavilion in Cameron Park and a resurfacing of the tennis courts at Roger Lehman Park, which should be finished by the end of the month.

For 2017, Larson said the city received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that can be directed toward installing a pavilion and an outdoor classroom at North Country Park.

"I think some of our focus will be on that park next," Larson said. "The Parks and Trails Commission will start talking soon about what we want to accomplish next year and which parks need some work."