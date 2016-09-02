Beltrami Electric Cooperative members, including members from Kelliher, Waskish and other Beltrami County communities, traveled to Center, N.D., in July to learn more about where their electricity comes from.

The three-day tour featured tours of Garrison Dam, Milton R. Young Station and the BNI open pit mines. Members also had the opportunity to visit to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan in Washburn, N.D. Inclement weather prevented a planned visit to the Ashtabula Wind Energy Center. The trip is offered to BEC members as an educational and informative way to learn what it takes to deliver safe and reliable electricity to our region, according to a release.