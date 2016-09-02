Blackduck History Center celebrates 10 years

The Blackduck History and Art Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month and an art display open house will be held as part of the festivities.

Fiber artist Kristin Majkrzak' tapestries will be on display in the center's Tin Pan gALLErY for the month of September.

The artist open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, and will run concurrently with the History and Art Center's 10th anniversary party.

Majkrzak has been working with yarn and tapestries since about 2003, a release said. Tapestry remains her favorite means of artistic expression. She likes to feel the creative sparks as she works and finds it a slow and meditative process and she often uses her own photographs for inspiration, “tweaking” them to enhance the image.

Majkrzak has been exploring different facets of tapestry, including techniques from many parts of the world, facial expression, and 3-dimensional tapestry. She also teaches tapestry weaving and hopes to include some of her student's pieces in the display. At the Saturday, Sept. 17 open house, she will have a work-in-progress to illustrate the process, and a small loom to allow guests to give weaving a try.

During the artist open house and as part of the 10th anniversary celebration for the Blackduck History and Art Center, the center will provide refreshments, including special edition 10th Anniversary cookies by Sandy Kalvig.

People can visit Sept. 17, see the tapestry exhibit, meet the artist and browse the historical displays, as well as view the History Art Center's plans for expansion.