Blackduck volleyball tops Bigfork in five games

Blackduck volleyball defeated Bigfork in five games on Tuesday night in Bigfork.

The game scores were 25-11, 16-25, 22-25, 25-23 and 15-11. It was the second-straight five-set victory for the Drakes, who defeated Clearbrook-Gonvick on Aug. 25 to open the season.

The Drakes now take on Bagley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. The Flyers are 0-1 on the year after dropping their season opener to Sebeka this past Tuesday.