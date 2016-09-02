Blackduck kicks off football season against Polk County West

The Blackduck football team opens its season tonight against Polk County West/Sacred Heart at home. The Drakes went 4-6 last year, according to head coach Jeff Volk. With only three returning seniors, the team has been working hard to help the younger players learn the ropes. Volk is confident the team will play well this year as the season progresses. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight at the Blackduck football field. A pregame tailgate will be set up at the bus garage.