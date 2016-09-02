Gabrelcik retires from Blackduck Fire Department

After more than two decades, Blackduck Fire Department’s Chief Troy Gabrelcik has passed the torch (no pun intended) to his assistant chief, Brian Larson.

“I started back in 1989 so it’ll be 27 years,” Gabrelcik said. “I started as a firefighter. I’ve been a lieutenant, a captain, a training officer, assistant chief and then retired as chief.”

Blackduck Fire Department has 25 volunteer firefighters, said Gabrelcik.

“I think it’s a great organization to be involved in...and if there’s anyone that can give their time to volunteer to be a firefighter, that would be huge,” he said. “Volunteerism seems to be on the decline and this is an area where we really need volunteers. We all need volunteers because most of our departments in our area are volunteers so we depend on the community and the people in it to staff these departments.”

In retirement, Gabrelcik said he plans to focus on his own business, TG Sales and Service, and will continue to spend winters in Naples, Fla.

“I just want to thank everybody, past and present firefighters, for their services,” he said. “And thank you to my wife for putting up with it...It was the best decision I ever made.”

The city held a retirement party for Gabrelcik on Tuesday night.