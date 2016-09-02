Blackduck Elementary School hosts open house

Students in Mrs. Bahr's kindergarten class get acquainted with their new classroom and teacher. (Audrey Zimmerman - The American)

Students in Mrs. Bahr's kindergarten class get acquainted with their new classroom and teacher. (Audrey Zimmerman - The American)

It is back to school time, once again, and Blackduck Elementary School hosted an open house Wednesday evening for students and families.

It was an opportunity for children and their parents to find their classrooms and chat with the teachers, and the new Dean of Students Alexis Wilde and Superintendent Mark Lundin greeted families throughout the event.

The teachers say they are excited for the new year to begin, as well.

"I think it's going to be a great year," said Jennifer Bloomquist, a kindergarten teacher. "We'll be working on learning our letters, and different activities and have plenty of playtime. We have a smaller class of 14 students, but I think we can get a lot accomplished."

First grade teacher, Sheena Reese, said she is excited about new technology for the students.

"(They) have Chromebooks this year," she said. "But I have a lot of hands-on activities planned so they won't be on the computers all day."

With school beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the hallways of Blackduck Elementary are lined with decorations welcoming students for another year of school.