A dream job for new owners of Blackduck's Drake Motel

For Michael and Elva Rice, moving from Shakopee, Minn., to Blackduck was an easy decision.

The two purchased the Drake Motel along U.S. Highway 71 in May, shortly after they were married.

“We were looking for a business and we found this place and fell in love,” Elva said.

“We purchased it because we were tired of working for a sweaty company,” said Michael. “We worked in a hot industrial plant...and I didn’t see it changing, so I said it’s time to move and do something different.”

The Rices looked at a number of businesses, including boutiques and a UPS store, before closing on the Drake Motel three months ago, Michael said.

“We saw how nicely it was kept up and it was a beautiful place,” he said. “It has a nice home on the lot so we quit our jobs and went after this adventure.”

Both Michael and Elva said they have been welcomed warmly by the Blackduck community.

“The former owners brought it back to a really nice place,” said Michael. “We get a lot of returnable customers through the fishing and hunting seasons and they really like staying here.”

The Rices have done a little upkeep on the building but are not planning on any major renovations at the moment, they said.