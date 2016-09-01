Search
    Slam dunk at BSU: Bemidji State University holds Community Appreciation Day (W/ VIDEO)

    By Maggi Stivers Today at 9:19 p.m.
    1 / 5
    Bemidji State women’s basketball player Hanna Zerr helps Greta Johnson, 4, shoot a basketball Thursday during the 11th annual BSU Community Appreciation Day held on campus. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 5
    Kasen George, 9, runs through an obstacle course Thursday during the 11th annual BSU Community Appreciation Day held on campus.3 / 5
    TJ Haddon, 6, runs through the BSU football players obstacle course showing his skills Thursday during the 11th annual BSU Community Appreciation Day held on campus. 4 / 5
    Hayden Seitz, 7, shoots a hockey puck toward a net Thursday during the 11th annual BSU Community Appreciation Day held on campus.5 / 5
