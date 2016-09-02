Kid’s Kitchen scheduled Sept. 9

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji and Harmony Foods Co-op will host a special Kid's Kitchen program from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Harmony Foods Co-op, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

The program is intended for children 7 to 14 years of age. The menu will include personal pizzas, veggies and dip and a beverage. Cost is $10. Participants will learn how to use healthy ingredients to make a tasty meal, according to a release. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or for more information, call (218) 333-1850. Class is limited to 20 participants.