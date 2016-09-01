Boys & Girls Club to host Farmers Market Friday
BEMIDJI -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area owns and operates, with the help of club members, a greenhouse that produces a large quantity of produce. Club members consume much of the produce during the club's daily meals and snacks, according to a release.
Today, the club will host an on-site farmer's market style stand from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in front of the club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.
Produce may include celery, rainbow carrots, fennel, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and peppers.