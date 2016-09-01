Crime report for Aug. 31

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Sex Crimes

4:32 p.m. Officers received a report of a sexual assault. No address given.

Suspicious

11:21 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary in progress viewed on surveillance cameras at the 3900 block of Jones Townhall Road NW.

Theft

3:26 p.m. Officers received a report of the theft of items from a vehicle that had been stopped on the side of Highway 89.

3:45 p.m. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 7100 block of Pete Lane NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Accident

7:49 p.m. Officers received a report of a hit-and-run accident on Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Assault

5:31 p.m. An officer responded to a report of a fight at the Beltrami County Jail. Both parties involved refused to provide a statement. The case will be assigned as closed.

6:24 p.m. A 22-year-old female was arrested for second-degree assault and damage to property after officers investigated an assault involving two vehicles chasing each other at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Sex Crimes

10:34 a.m. Officers received a report of a juvenile being solicited for photos via Xbox and Facebook.

Theft

12:01 p.m. Officers received a report of a theft at the 600 block of 28th Street NW.

4:01 p.m. Officers received a report of a theft at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

8:49 a.m. Officers arrested a party on an out-of-county felony warrant at the 3000 block of Mill Street NE.

9:03 a.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested on an active Department of Corrections warrant at the 600 block of 4th Street NW.