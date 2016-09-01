Bemidji woman accused of repeatedly ramming car

BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji woman faces charges of second-degree assault and third-degree damage to property after she allegedly rammed another car with her own vehicle repeatedly Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Kendra Goose, 22, became angry because of disagreement over a private financial transaction. The other party in the transaction then left the scene near 30th Street Northwest and Ridgeway Avenue in a red Mitsubishi Eclipse. Goose followed in a red Chevy Blazer, the complaint said. As the two cars passed the First National Bank, witnesses saw Goose’s vehicle drive into the back of the Eclipse. The Blazer then forced the Eclipse into a ditch near Walmart and the car went into the store’s parking lot.

The Blazer then slammed into the Eclipse in the Walmart parking lot until it came to a stop in front of the doors. Once the cars were stopped one male got out of the Blazer and another got out of the Eclipse and began to fight. The Blazer drove off, the complaint said.

Police responded to Walmart and spoke with witnesses, then discovered the Blazer was registered to an address in Bemidji. When the officer arrived at that address a woman identified as Kendra Goose approached his car shouting, “they took my money,” according to the complaint. Goose admitted that she hit the other vehicle at least four times.

The rear of the Mitsubishi had been smashed in and the rear spoiler had been knocked off, the complaint said.

Goose was being held in the Beltrami County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.