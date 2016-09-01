Search
    All breed dog show set for Sept. 9-11

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:00 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association recently announced the 7th annual United Kennel Club licensed all breed dog show that will be held Sept. 9-11 at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW.

    The rally and obedience competition will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 9. There will be two conformation shows beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 10-11 in the commercial building.

    More than 80 dogs will compete for best in show. Divisions include juniors, veterans, brace and puppy.

