All breed dog show set for Sept. 9-11

BEMIDJI -- The Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association recently announced the 7th annual United Kennel Club licensed all breed dog show that will be held Sept. 9-11 at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW.

The rally and obedience competition will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 9. There will be two conformation shows beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 10-11 in the commercial building.

More than 80 dogs will compete for best in show. Divisions include juniors, veterans, brace and puppy.