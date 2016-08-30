BEMIDJI -- Forest industry representatives from across the northern Minnesota region gathered Tuesday at the Mayflower Building in Bemidji to discuss issues with the Department of Natural Resources.

As part of the meeting, DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr was on hand to answer questions on forestry topics and converse about where the industry is headed. As the event unfolded, officials brought up potential funding avenues for reforestation efforts.

In response, Landwehr said the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council could be an option, as it's for fish, game and wildlife.

"Whatever proposal has to be around those purposes," Landwehr said. "We have in the past submitted reforestation, but it was rejected. So it has to be a wildlife improvement project, how it's framed is how it will be received."

Another issue raised Tuesday was the condition of the state's 3,000 miles of roads utilized by the industry. During the meeting, Landwehr responded to the fact that multiple roads have been deteriorating in recent years.

"Our roads are bad, we would love to bring them back. It will take a huge concerted effort to get the funding we need," Landwehr said. "We have a huge backlog. In a 10-year replacement plan, it would take $130 million per year for all of our assets, that includes roads, bridges, offices and buildings.”

The message of additional funding and investment in the industry is one Landwehr has taken back to the Capitol.

“When I talk to the legislators in St. Paul, I tell them that the foundation of the economy up north is timber. We have to invest in it,” he said. “It’s a commodity economy, and it still drives much of northern Minnesota.”

The meeting Tuesday was one of many recently for Landwehr, who's been traveling the DNR's four regions in Minnesota to speak with industries about current challenges.