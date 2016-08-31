BEMIDJI -- A free screening for potential Shrine Hospital patients is set for 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sanford Bemidji Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic, 1300 Anne St. NW.

Shrine Hospital Medical personnel will examine all prospective patients who attend the clinic and will provide information about the Shriners Hospitals for Children. No medical procedures are performed at the clinic; it is for examination only.

For more information, contact Erin Jurkovich at (612) 986-7207 or by email at jurkovich@shrinenet.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Twin Cities Hospital and Clinic focuses on treating children with orthopedic conditions in an environment designed to put children at ease. Children up to age 18 are eligible for care at Shriners Hospitals for Children if there is a reasonable possibility they can benefit from the specialized services available. Acceptance is based solely on a child’s medical needs regardless of their ability to pay.