BEMIDJI -- The 10th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention is an awareness event held annually in observance of National Suicide Prevention Week. Proceeds raised will be used by the Beltrami County Suicide Prevention Program of Evergreen Youth & Family Services in Bemidji to educate area communities on suicide prevention.

Registration is now open and can be accessed online at www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org. Cost is $25. Individuals and teams choosing to collect pledges will have registration fees waived. T-Shirts

guaranteed for those that pre-register.

A special event called the “Gathering of Hearts” will be held on Sept. 9 at the Lakefront Rotary Pavilion by Paul near Babe in Bemidji.

For more information contact, Stephanie Downey at (218) 441- 4565 or sdowney@evergreenyfs.org.