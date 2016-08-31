Search
    Breast cancer support group meets Thursday

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:20 a.m.
    BEMIDJI -- The breast cancer support group will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Four Point Grill, 1813 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. For more information, call Alice at (218) 209-8086.

