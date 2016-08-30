Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Bemidji Pioneer
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
A sky view at Sanford Bemidji: Work continues on roof after July windstorms
Labor Day refuse schedule change
Minn. business expands to raise saltwater shrimp you can eat
Minn. man charged with selling leased livestock
One year in, search continues for missing Duluth woman
More Topics
business
education
local
region
sports
Headlines
BSU FOOTBALL: Head coach Tesch on 'leave of absence'
Vikings QB Bridgewater injures knee during practice
AUTO RACING: Bemidji Speedway wraps up track championship season
AMATEUR BASEBALL: Blue Ox beat St. Martin in Class C state tourney opener
CROSS COUNTRY: BHS boys second, girls fifth at Shocky Strand Invitational
More Topics
beavers
lumberjacks
obituaries
Headlines
Gerald Miller
Patricia Jane Blue
John Martin Bratrud
Madeline D. Boswell
Albert Franklin "Dix" Coffin
columns
Headlines
Cyndi Fenske: Goings on at the library in September
John Eggers: Find first day teacher success
MASTER GARDENERS: Slipping is not just for winter
VIVIAN DELGADO COLUMN: The infinite nature of truth and reconciliation
John Eggers: Delight in the dog days of August
entertainment
Headlines
Patt Rall: Much music in Bemidj this week
ART BRIEFS - SUNDAY AUG. 28
The JOE-DOWN Reviews ‘Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2’
Inspired and inspiring: Big Daddy Weave takes the stage tonight at Sanford Center
Art briefs: Sunday Aug. 21
More Topics
art
music
theater
writing
outdoors
Headlines
MASTER GARDENERS: What is your lawn plethora at summer's end?
FISH TALES: Jude Hicks on Lake Marquette
Blane Klemek: Observations on the American crow
FISH TALES: Gunner Ganske on Swenson Lake
PAUL NELSON COLUMN: Caution needed to prevent spread of invasive species
More Topics
fishing
hunting
environment
fish tales
celebrations
Headlines
Lorraine Peck birthday
Port-Claypool engagement
Helmin-Hockenson engagement
Edwina Batchelder birthday
Dahlby-Turner engagement
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
weddings
opinion
Headlines
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Community Band season was best ever
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time to think about school food as new school year nears
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Many stepped forward to clean up cemetery
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why do women wear high-heel shoes?
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reporters struggle to deal with Trump
More Topics
commentary
editorial
letters
public notices
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Tweet
BSU FOOTBALL: Head coach Tesch on 'leave of absence'
Labor Day refuse schedule change
By
Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:13 p.m.
BEMIDJI -- Due of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, residential refuse customers in the city of Bemidji who normally have garbage pick-up on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday, Sept. 6, the city said in a release.
Explore related topics:
News
local
Bemidji
City of Bemidji
Advertisement
randomness