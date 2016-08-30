Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

BSU FOOTBALL: Head coach Tesch on 'leave of absence'

    Labor Day refuse schedule change

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:13 p.m.
    BEMIDJI -- Due of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, residential refuse customers in the city of Bemidji who normally have garbage pick-up on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday, Sept. 6, the city said in a release.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalBemidjiCity of Bemidji
    Advertisement
    randomness