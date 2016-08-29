Bemidji man charged with rape of minor

BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji man was arrested in Ohio on Monday and charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery in connection with a years-old offense.

Greg Willison, 37, is currently being held in the Clinton County Jail and was arrested in connection with an offense from several years ago, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department. The release said that at the time of the offense the victim was younger than 10 years old and that the defendant fled the area shortly after the incident.

Because of the age of the victim the rape charge could carry a life sentence, the release said.