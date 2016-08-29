BEMIDJI -- Candidates running for Beltrami County Board of Commissioner seats in the November election will be able to share their thoughts on issues next month.

On Sept. 14, the Beltrami County Farm Bureau is hosting a candidate forum at the 4H building on the Beltrami County Fairgrounds to give voters a chance to meet, greet and direct questions to those running for office. Candidates from county districts 2, 4 and 5 will be represented at the forum and the event will be moderated by Todd Haugen of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting KB101.

The event will start with a social at 6:30 p.m. and the forum begins at 7 p.m.