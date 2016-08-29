Bemidji Police to hold salvage vehicle auction

The Bemidji Police Department will host a salvage vehicle sealed bid auction from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 400 Midway Drive S. Vehicle inspections and bidding will occur on site. Potential bidders will receive bidding sheets and instructions upon arrival. Bids will be opened at 1:30 p.m. and winners will be notified. Winners must remove their vehicles within 10 days of the auction by approved methods, police said in a release.

All vehicles are the result of DWI forfeiture or abandonment. There are no titles and the vehicles have been listed with the state as junk vehicles. They are sold “As is, Where is” and the city of Bemidji reserves the right to reject any or all bids, according to the release.

The vehicles are being sold individually. The vehicles available include a 1992 Oldsmobile Sedan, 1997 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan, 1999 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan, 1999 Cadillac Sedan Deville, 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan and a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan.

For more information, contact Sgt. LaZella at (218) 333- 8396.