Man shot by police outside Minn. apartment building ID’d

EAGAN, Minn. - The investigation continued Monday into a fatal officer-involved shooting that left a man dead outside an apartment complex in Eagan over the weekend.

A family member identified the deceased as Justin Kulhanek-Derks, a 37-year-old who lived in the building. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

Eagan police were called to the complex on the 1200 block of Ironwood Lane around noon Sunday on a report that a man was firing a gun outside the building, according to Aaron Machtemes, a department spokesman.

“At one point, one of the callers said (the man) had started shooting at the building itself,” Machtemes said.

When officers arrived at the scene, an “exchange of gunfire” took place that left the man dead, Machtemes said.

He would not elaborate further, citing the case was under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.