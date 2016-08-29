Crime report for Aug. 26-28
Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:
10:56 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of an assault at the 500 block of Justice Road NW.
4:58 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault and a male was arrested for obstructing the legal process after officers received a report of domestic assault in Blackduck.Disorderly Conduct
2:29 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a male party crawling on a complainant’s roof at the 7100 block of Balsam Road NW.
10:34 p.m. Saturday. A 28-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 29000 block of Irvine Avenue NE.Drugs
11:09 a.m. Friday. A 38-year-old male was arrested for a fifth-degree felony controlled substance crime, fleeing on foot and Cass County felony arrest warrants after officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle.Fire
5:38 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a garage fire at the 4500 block of Blue Mayflower Road NW.Warrant
12:55 a.m. Friday. A 28-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrant at the 10000 block of Grant Creek Road NW after officers received a report of a suspicious person.
9:43 p.m. Friday. A 33-year-old female and a 34-year-old male were arrested for felony warrants, possession of controlled substances and false names during a traffic stop at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and 21st Street NW.
8:11 a.m. Sunday. A 29-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 28000 block of Connection Drive SE.Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:Accident
6 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a car-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grant Avenue SE and Roosevelt Avenue SE. The pedestrian was taken to the emergency room by ambulance.
Assault
3:40 p.m. Sunday. A 50-year-old individual was cited after officers received a report of a fifth-degree assault at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.Medical
11:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers assisted a male who fell off the roof of a residence at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW. The male was transported to the emergency room by ambulance.
Theft
10:46 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a stolen bicycle at the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.
11:23 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of the theft of a Norwegian flag from a yard at the 500 block of 6th Street SE.
12:25 a.m. Saturday. Three juveniles were arrested after officers received a report of juveniles shoplifting alcoholic beverages at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
2:09 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a gas tank removed from a vehicle at the 2800 block of Lake Avenue NE.Warrant
2:47 p.m. A 22-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 29600 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.