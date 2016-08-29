BMS annual giving opportunity

Participants can become a member of the “BMS Rocks Wall” and support ongoing efforts to enhance curriculum in the classrooms of the middle school. All money raised will be used for school enrichment activities not currently part of the curriculum, such as Images of the World and the Creativity Festival, the school said in a release. Members will receive their name on a brick located on the wall near the entrance of the school. Annual cost per brick is $50. To purchase a brick, call Andra Vaughn at (218) 333- 3215, ext. 52021 or pick up a form in the middle school office.