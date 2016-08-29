Law Enforcement Scholarship Program underway

Hodapp announced that the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund to award up to 15 $600 scholarships for this academic year. The MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two- or four-year law enforcement degree colleges, according to a release.

Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 30. Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories: mandated POST Skills Program, in their second year of a two-year law enforcement program or in their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.

Students also can obtain scholarship application forms online at www.mnsheriffs.org .