Driver improvement program offered

BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a 55-plus Driver Improvement Course 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will lead the class. Persons age 55 and older who complete the course qualify for a 10 percent discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law. Cost is $26. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call (888)-234-1294.