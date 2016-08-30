NELL programs begin Sept. 14

BEMIDJI -- The fall Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning (NELL) program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Grace Free Lutheran Church, 703 Main Ave N in Bagley. Keith Butler will present “The Early History of Itasca State Park.” Butler has lived in the Itasca area most of his life and has become sort of a local historian, a release said. For years, he has told the story of early Itasca as himself and as the character, Benjamin A, the woodsman.