NELL programs begin Sept. 14
BEMIDJI -- The fall Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning (NELL) program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Grace Free Lutheran Church, 703 Main Ave N in Bagley. Keith Butler will present “The Early History of Itasca State Park.” Butler has lived in the Itasca area most of his life and has become sort of a local historian, a release said. For years, he has told the story of early Itasca as himself and as the character, Benjamin A, the woodsman.
For more information, contact Tamara Edevold at (218) 694- 2856,