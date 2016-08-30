HCLL program set for Sept. 13

PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “Firewood Happens — Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness in Minnesota’s Northwoods” by Mike Lein from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Armory Square in Park Rapids.

Lein, a Minnesota Master Naturalist and a registered Environmental Health Specialist, is noted for his non-fiction stories about dogs, hunting, fishing, and life at his lake cabin near Nevis. The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap-accessible. Refreshments are provided.