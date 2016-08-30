Annual United Way Chili Cook-Off team registration open

There is no registration fee to be a cook, however cooks must be sponsored by a business, church, nonprofit or restaurant; provide a minimum of two gallons chili prepared in accordance with Department of Health regulations; and decorate your team’s six-foot table space. Registrations are requested by Sept. 9. Cook registration information can be downloaded online at www.unitedwaybemidji.org. Awards will be given in each of the five divisions: celebrity, corporation, business, non-profit and restaurant; and in the following categories: best name, best presentation, most creative and overall winner. Attendees will vote on the Taster’s Choice award. Tickets for all-you-can-eat chili, dessert, and a beverage are $6 in advance or $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased from the United Way office by calling (218) 444-8929.